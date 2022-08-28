Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,432 shares of company stock worth $9,034,446. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,829. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22. The company has a market capitalization of $321.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

