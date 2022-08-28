Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 163,120 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. 16,795,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,710,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

