Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $18.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $670.74. The company had a trading volume of 364,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

