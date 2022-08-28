Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 2,290 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,007,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,023,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,839,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.13. The stock has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

