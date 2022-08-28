Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 14,470 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE AMT traded down $7.05 on Friday, reaching $261.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.60 and its 200 day moving average is $251.06. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.