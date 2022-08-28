Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,430 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,807,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,525,463. The company has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

