Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 578,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $255,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $431.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.