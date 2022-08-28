LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LKQ Trading Down 3.2 %

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

