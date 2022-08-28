Litecoin Price Tops $54.72 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and $479.32 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $54.72 or 0.00274558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00026137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,045,694 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

