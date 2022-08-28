Liquity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $374,075.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004761 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $77.61 million and approximately $374,075.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,415,423 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity Coin Trading

