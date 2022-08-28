Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Lion Stock Performance
LIOPF stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Lion has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $10.27.
Lion Company Profile
