Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Lion Stock Performance

LIOPF stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Lion has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

