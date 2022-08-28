Linker Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.77 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $987.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

