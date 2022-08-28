Linear 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.37 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

