Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 2,345 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,179.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 599,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 1.9 %

KR traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,212. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.