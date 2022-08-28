Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 1,930 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,200. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

