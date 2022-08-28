Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,179 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 20,309,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,367,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

