Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. GSK makes up approximately 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after buying an additional 151,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 29.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 306,684 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after buying an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $891,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 1.6 %

GSK stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.19. 8,173,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.