Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,069,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,545 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 5.4% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $60,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,050,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,615,000 after purchasing an additional 449,450 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

RCI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. 181,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,805. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

