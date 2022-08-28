Lincluden Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 3.4% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $38,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,691. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.