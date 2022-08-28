LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LexaGene stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.11. 54,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,613. LexaGene has a 1-year low of 0.08 and a 1-year high of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.15.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

