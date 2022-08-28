Lethean Price Down 40.4% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $101,266.00 and $34.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 40.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,934.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.01 or 0.07359002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00161200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00275146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00740494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.96 or 0.00586723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

