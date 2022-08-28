Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,008,200 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the July 31st total of 1,443,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,008.2 days.

Leonardo Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of FINMF stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

