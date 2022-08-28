LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Critical Comparison

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LENSAR and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.33%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than InspireMD.

This table compares LENSAR and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -63.71% -45.47% -37.06% InspireMD -334.66% -54.85% -46.01%

Risk & Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and InspireMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 1.83 -$19.60 million ($2.40) -2.39 InspireMD $4.49 million 3.48 -$14.92 million ($2.22) -0.85

InspireMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LENSAR beats InspireMD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

