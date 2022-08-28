Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $326.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.98) to GBX 298 ($3.60) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

