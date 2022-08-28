Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

LARK stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

