Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.57 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $30,660.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

