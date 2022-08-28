Lambda Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $466,977.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00129069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084564 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

