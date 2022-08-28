LABS Group Trading Down 47.6% Over Last Week (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $62,843.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00829463 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LABS Group Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
