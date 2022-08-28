L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $91,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,436,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $234.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.52. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

