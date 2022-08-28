Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches Market Cap of $15,158.69

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 130.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15,158.69 and $20.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

