KuCoin Token Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 3% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $896.56 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for $9.11 or 0.00045582 BTC on popular exchanges.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

