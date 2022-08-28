Kuai Token (KT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Kuai Token (KT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $376,418.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00129069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084564 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.