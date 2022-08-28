Kryptomon (KMON) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $16,852.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00828751 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kryptomon Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kryptomon
