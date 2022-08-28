Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Raised to $11.60

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $10.40 to $11.60 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank lowered Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 334,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 388,482 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,536,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

