Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 710 ($8.58) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 670 ($8.10).

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 597.50 ($7.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,572.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of GBX 156.10 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 500.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 512.18.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

