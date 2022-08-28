Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 710 ($8.58) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 670 ($8.10).
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 597.50 ($7.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,572.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of GBX 156.10 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 500.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 512.18.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
