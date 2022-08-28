Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koil Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Koil Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,186. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. Koil Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

