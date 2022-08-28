Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

