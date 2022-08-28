KeyCorp Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $592.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $555.00 to $592.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

CHTR stock opened at $425.77 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

