Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 168.8% in August

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 15,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

