Keep3rV1 Tops One Day Volume of $3.36 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and $3.36 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $115.80 or 0.00579271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084343 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.