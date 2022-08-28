Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAIR. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,917,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 576,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kairos Acquisition by 10.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAIR stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Kairos Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

