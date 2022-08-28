Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the July 31st total of 335,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,727.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFHHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Jupiter Fund Management stock remained flat at $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

