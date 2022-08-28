Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the July 31st total of 335,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,727.0 days.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock remained flat at $1.54 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

A number of research firms have commented on JFHHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

