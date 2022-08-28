JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 962,188 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,539,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $56.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.