JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $65.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XMTR. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.38. Xometry has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $874,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 140,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,245.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $795,706.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,417.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $874,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 140,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,245.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,215 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,061 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,504,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,926.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 857,158 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

