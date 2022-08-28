JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target to €44.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACXIF. Barclays decreased their price target on Acciona from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Acciona from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acciona presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $208.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.64. Acciona has a twelve month low of $154.24 and a twelve month high of $216.65.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.