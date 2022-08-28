John Wood Group (LON:WG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).
John Wood Group Stock Down 5.6 %
LON WG opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.32 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.07. The company has a market cap of £883.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
