John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.96

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and traded as high as $38.08. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 45,773 shares trading hands.
In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $41,392.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
