John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.96

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and traded as high as $38.08. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 45,773 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $41,392.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

