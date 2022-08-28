JOE Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $78.69 million and $2.59 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00830215 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
JOE Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 315,932,911 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
