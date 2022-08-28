JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Declares Dividend Increase – $5.00 Per Share

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from JG Boswell’s previous dividend of $4.50.

Shares of BWEL opened at $935.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a one year low of $841.00 and a one year high of $1,111.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $943.54 and its 200-day moving average is $973.17.

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

