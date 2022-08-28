JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Declares Dividend Increase – $5.00 Per Share

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from JG Boswell’s previous dividend of $4.50.
JG Boswell Price Performance
Shares of BWEL opened at $935.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a one year low of $841.00 and a one year high of $1,111.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $943.54 and its 200-day moving average is $973.17.
JG Boswell Company Profile
